Test your six senses with this #doodlechallenge that’s taking the Internet by a storm

The trend known as the #doodlechallenge requires another person to participate so you can tag your family along too, because the more participants, the more the fun.

Updated: May 18, 2020 10:31 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Some examples of the #doodlechallenge (TikTok)

By now, we are sure that most of you have aced all the trending challenges on the Internet. Be it making Dalgona coffee or just making a glamorous dress out of a shopping bag, most of you have aced all those trends. So, we are here with another fun challenge from the TikTok treasure trove for you to try out. The trend known as the #doodlechallenge requires another person to participate so you can tag your family along too, because the more participants, the more the fun.

The challenge requires minimum two people as one stands behind the first. Both the participants need a sheet of paper each. The one standing in the back starts doodling on the paper while keeping it on the former’s back. The person in the front is supposed to draw the same doodle by feeling the strokes done on their back. While few could ace it, most of the clips showed hilarious fails.

Here are some examples:

This woman was probably super excited after she assumed a hidden meaning inside the doodle, but the reality will make you laugh out loud



@andyrowski

##doodlechallenge gone wrong 😒

♬ Banana (feat. Shaggy) - Conkarah

That is one weird looking flower

@tiboinshape

Ça ressemble ? 😂 @jujufitcats ##doodlechallenge ##foryou ##pourtoi

♬ Surrender - Natalie Taylor

This challenge requires really sharp sensing skills otherwise one may end up with a house looking like an architect’s nightmare

@whatsupclaire

On essaye le ##doodlechallenge 😂 Ça se voit pas mais le but est de reproduire ce qu’il dessine dans mon dos 😭 Vous me mettez quelle note ? ##dessin

♬ Bring It Around - Sky Summers

One should always start with baby steps. Here’s an easy example of how the challenge should turn out to be

@andrea_drw_

C’était trop dur, vous devriez essayer 😅 @leaullaaa ##doodlechallenge ##artchallenge

♬ Little Mix- Love Me Like You - thebenjishow

Well, these three have taken the challenge to the next level, but we are not sure of the results though. See for yourself

@radkaavramova

@yasemin0223 @_x.vilya.x_ ##doodle ##doodlechallenge ##trend##foryou ##foryoupage ##doodlelife ##tiktok ##fup

♬ Bring It Around - Sky Summers

Speaking of hilarious fails, this doodle is a complete disaster

@whatsupclaire

2ème essai du ##doodlechallenge avec ma maman cette fois 😂 C’est mieux réussi ? 🙈 Donnez-moi une note ▶️ ##dessin ##france

♬ Bring It Around - Sky Summers

So go ahead and get rid of your boredom with this fun challenge and don’t forget to record the results.

