Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Thane woman gets back gold leaf she lost in 2005 during train travel

Thane woman gets back gold leaf she lost in 2005 during train travel

The gold leaf is about 5.80 milligrams.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Thane

The woman lost it during a train travel in 2005 (representational image). (Unsplash)

The railway police have managed to return a gold leaf with an image of Lord Ganesh embossed on it to a Thane woman who lost it during suburban train travel in 2005, an official said on Friday.

It weighed 5.80 milligrams, and though it was worth only Rs 400 at the time, and Rs 25,000 now, the sentimental value of the good-luck charm was far higher, the woman had told police, he said.

“On the eve of New Year, we managed to return the leaf with the Ganesh embossment to Diva resident Reshma Amrute. We visited her home several times, but later, after lot of efforts, including looking up Aadhaar records etc, we found she had moved to Mangaon in Raigad,” Thane railway police senior inspector NG Khadkikar said.

Also Read | Man’s wallet lost in local train found by cops after 14 years in Mumbai

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

1.60 crore people to get Covid-19 shots in phase-I: Tamil Nadu minister
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Britain will allow mixing of Covid-19 vaccines on rare occasions
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Injury-hit Sri Lanka can still compete, insists skipper Karunaratne
by Reuters
Goodbye to all that? I’m not so sure
by Karan Thapar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.