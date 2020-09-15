Sections
‘That’s a weird dog,’ say netizens about this cat who loves to play fetch

“Black cat zoomies are wicked good!” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:17 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat named Ollie. (Reddit/@Tumtetum)

Cats may be known for many things, from getting their pet parents unwanted rats as tokens of appreciation to ripping up toilet paper for no apparent reason. However, playing fetch is usually something netizens associate with another species of four-legged furry beings that also rule our hearts, aka dogs. If you’re someone who also believes in that notion, then get ready to be pleasantly surprised. Here is a cat named Ollie who could potentially give any dog a run for its money when it comes to playing fetch.

This almost 10-second-long video was shared on Reddit on September 15. “My best boy Ollie! He thinks he’s faster than lightning!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording starts with the cameraperson shaking a little toy in front of the lens. They then throw the plaything towards the grassy area of the backyard. Suddenly, a black-furred feline appears in the frame. In a few quick and swift motions, it reaches its toy.

Ollie? This cat should be named Flash. Watch the video, below, to see if you agree with us:



My best boy Ollie! He thinks he’s faster than lightning! from r/Zoomies

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, which is home to many other such cute videos of animals excitedly running and playing around, this post has accumulated over 1,500 upvotes and almost 30 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about Ollie, the fast feline. One person said, “He is absolutely correct,” referring to the caption, which mentions that Ollie thinks he is faster than light.

Another individual said, “Black cat zoomies are wicked good!” and we cannot say we disagree. “That’s a weird dog,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Netizens are calling this feline ‘Picatchu’ because of how much it loves its Pokeball. Watch

