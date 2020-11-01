‘That’s what I do’: Barack Obama nails 3-pointer while campaigning with Joe Biden in Michigan. Watch

The video has gathered over nine million views till now. (Twitter/@Barack Obama)

The former President of the United States Barack Obama on Saturday, October 31, spoke at a drive-in campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Northwestern High School in Michigan. A video of an incident which took place after the rally has now piqued people’s attention and is creating quite a buzz. It involves Obama showing his awesome basketball skills.

A video, shared by the former president on Twitter, shows him scoring a perfect three-pointer before going out of the venue. The video has now gone all kinds of viral and people can’t keep calm.

It’s not just Obama’s smooth scoring which has wowed people. It also how he casually adds “That’s what I do” before exiting the place.

Take a look at the clip which has now won many over:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 8.9 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also received tons of likes and comments from people.

Celebrated American basketball player LeBron James also retweeted the video. “Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!,” he wrote.

“I mean, are you bad at anything?” asked a Twitter user. “What a great shot you made,” praised another. “What an absolute legend,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

