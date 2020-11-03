‘The 2020 vision,’ says clever advisory post by Mumbai Police. Seen it yet?

Mumbai Police often uses its social media presence to spread vital information to ensure citizens’ safety. Their recent Instagram post is an apt example of the same. With 2020 almost done, their ‘2020 vision’ share is spreading light on what people should do to ensure a smoother ride into 2021. Check out the creative share to learn more about these guidelines.

Posted on Mumbai Police’s official Instagram account on November 1, the caption shared alongside the image reads, “Foresight is 2020! Practice guidelines so that the ride to 2021 is smoother”. The graphic is accompanied by two hashtags, #2020Vision and #TakingOnCorona.

‘The 2020 vision,’ reads the text written atop the image. The rest of the graphic resembles the structure of a Snellen chart, which many may have seen during an eye checkup. However, how the alphabets are placed leads to them spelling out an important message. Can you decode it?

The combination of the letters communicates three essential rules that people should follow to avoid the spread of Covid-19. These include wearing a mask, practising good hand hygiene, and maintaining social distance.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has garnered over 6,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “A very nice message”.

Another individual wrote, “Well said”. “Jai ho Mumbai police,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

