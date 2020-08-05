The Constitution of India has sketch of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman, Ravi Shankar Prasad tweets image

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on the occasion of the historic Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya, took to Twitter and LinkedIn to share pictures of artwork from the original copy of the Constitution of India.

He wrote, “Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan” and shared the image. “This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights. Felt like sharing this with you all,” Prasad further added.

Take a look at the tweet he shared:

Since being posted, the tweet has gathered over 18,000 likes and close to 4,500 rewteets. The post, on LinkedIn, has also garnered nearly 1,200 reactions. People expressed their reactions on both the posts.

“India continues to inspire me every single day! Thank you for sharing this remarkable document,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Thanks for sharing,” expressed another.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, laid the foundation of the Ram temple.