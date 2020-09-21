The ending of this cat’s ‘epic fail’ video has left netizens impressed. Check it out

Have you ever tried to embark on a new project or do something a little out of your comfort zone? You may initially do a lot of research, plan your strategy and account for difficulties. Then when it’s time for the execution,there is nothing left to do but metaphorically jump. If you’ve ever been unsuccessful in performing that metaphorical jump and failed at an activity you were trying to do, then you may relate to this cat’s epic fail video. However, don’t get too disheartened because this feline could give you a lesson or two on how to be as cool as a cucumber, even in the face of hardships.

This almost 10-second-long video was posted on Reddit on September 20. “My cat didn’t include his weight into the catculations,” reads the caption of the post.

The recording shows a black-and-white furred feline sitting on a wooden floor. The cat initially looks intently at a shelf and then plans its moves. It backs away a little and then jumps forward, launching towards the empty slots of the shelf.

However, the cat’s landing doesn’t seem to go as planned. Check out its ‘mis-catculations’ here:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘catculations’, this post has received a whole lot of love, mostly for the feline’s calm reaction to the fail. The video currently has 2,100 upvotes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this resilient kitty. One person said, “Oops. Yet somehow he walks away with his dignity intact”.

Another individual wrote, “I love how he walks away like nothing happened”. “Ugh, nothing to see here. Yep, I wanted to go anyway,” read one comment trying to guess the cat’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

