‘The foot of God’: Amul pays tribute to Diego Maradona

“Tribute to one of the greatest footballers of all time!” Amul tweeted.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 19:09 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amul paid tribute to Diego Maradona in theie own creative way. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)

Football legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 on November 25. Maradona is considered as one of the greatest footballers of all time and his fans, all over the world, are mourning his death. Many also took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the footballer. Dairy Corporation Amul is among them and has shared a post to say goodbye to the football star in their own creative way.

“Tribute to one of the greatest footballers of all time!” Amul wrote and shared an image. The picture shows the football star, at different ages, dribbling. The caption on the doodle reads, “The foot of God.” It, besides being a reference to his amazing footwork, is also a take on his “Hand of God” goal during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals.

Amul also shared the post on Instagram. “Golden boy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Rip, legend,” expressed another.

Diego Maradona died after suffering a heart attack. He was battling health issues for long. In fact, several weeks ago, he also underwent an emergency brain surgery.

