Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / The great conjunction: Jupiter hi-fives Saturn in Google’s special doodle, NASA shares tweet too

The great conjunction: Jupiter hi-fives Saturn in Google’s special doodle, NASA shares tweet too

The Google doodle shows the two planets in the place of the letters ‘O, in the Google logo, coming closer to give each other a hi-five.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 15:08 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

To mark the special occasion, Google has shared an animated doodle and you may find it adorable. (Google)

Today on December 21, a rare phenomenon is set to take place. Along with the occasion of Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, the planets Jupiter and Saturn will come extremely close to each other. To mark the special occasion, Google has shared an animated doodle and you may find it adorable.

The doodle shows the two planets in the place of the letters ‘O, in the Google logo, coming closer to give each other a hi-five. The other letters of the logo can be seen with bits of snow over them implying the winter season.

Take a look at the doodle

The doodle marks the great conjunction. ( Google )

NASA also shared a post about the occurrence. “Skywatchers, you’re in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat! Jupiter & Saturn are doing a planetary dance that will result in the Great Conjunction on Dec 21, just after sunset,” they tweeted. The post is complete with a link describing the event in detail.



Check out the post:

The post has garnered more than 6,700 likes and many reactions from netizens. While some asked several questions about the happening, others were surprised to know of this celestial phenomenon.

Termed as ‘the great conjunction’, this was last observed in 1623 and will again take place in 2080, according to reports.

What are your thoughts on this event? Are you planning to catch a glimpse of it too?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India temporarily suspends flights from UK over mutant coronavirus strain
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Congress veteran Motilal Vora passes away at the age of 93 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

China calls Trump’s cyberattack claims ‘a farce’
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
EU agreed 15.50 euros per dose for Pfizer vaccine: Internal document
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
‘Sick man of Europe’: UK cut off over fears about new Covid-19 strain
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
S-400 deal ‘advancing well’ despite US threat of sanctions: Russian ambassador
by Rezaul H Laskar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.