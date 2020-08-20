‘The journey of humanity’: Over 1,800 square meter canvas painting to be auctioned for this wonderful cause

Sections
This artwork has been created by British artist Sacha Jafri.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 13:54 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows ‘The journey of humanity’. (Instagram/@sachajafri)

Sacha Jafri, a British artist, has been working at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai to create a record-breaking piece of art. Titled ‘The journey of humanity’, this electrifying painting aims to connect over one billion people around the world.

Jafri took to Instagram to share sections of the over 1,800 square meters canvas. The caption of the post explained that once finished the painting will be split into 60 smaller panels which would be individually named, numbered, catalogued and framed. They hope to raise $30 million from the sale of the 60 individually framed canvases at the Royal Gala Dinner & Charity Auction in December. The fund raised would be used to help children in need.

“Aiming to connect 1 billion people around the World, becoming the largest Social, Artistic & Philanthropic project in history, creating funds & support in the sectors of Education, Connectivity & Well-Being for those in the poorest and most in-need areas of the World. Ultimately aiming to save the lives of 10 million Children who desperately need our help,” he added.

“The eventual owners of each canvas will own a piece of history, a section of The Largest Painting ever created on canvas from this record-breaking charity auction,” further reads the post.



Take a look at the post that is capturing netizens’ attention with over 2,000 likes.

Here’s another post shared by Jafri showcasing the painting:

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the initiative. One person said, “Endless yards of gorgeous colour. Full of energy, truly a life’s work that will never be forgotten”. Another individual wrote, “Anything made with so much love, has to be fabulous. Your art is beyond that even”.

“Wow it’s really coming together. I remember watching you paint some parts, so amazing to see you at work,” read one comment shared under the post.

What are your thoughts on the painting?

