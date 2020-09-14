Sections
Home / It's Viral / The setup vs the shot tweets show what goes into getting that perfect photo

The setup vs the shot tweets show what goes into getting that perfect photo

Twitter is flooded with posts in which people are sharing how they get their perfect pictures.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 15:12 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

One of the posts shared on Twitter that’s collected a ton of reactions. (Twitter/@Jayflvcko__)

Scrolling through social media, many of us find some stunning pictures that force us to wonder how they came about. Right from the setting, to the lighting to the model’s expression in the picture - everything seems to fit in. Well, now people are sharing secrets about how they manage those stunning shots. And it turns out, these pictures don’t just happen. They require a decent amount of work and effort.

Twitter is flooded with posts in which people are sharing how they get their perfect pictures. The tweets comprise two images - while the first one shows the setting and background prepared for a photoshoot, the other one shows the shot that resulted from all that effort. The tweets are titled ‘the setup’ and ‘the shot’ to differentiate between the two images.

From gorgeous sceneries to products to shots of models and artists, here are some of the tweets that are sure to take your breath away.

















What do you think about these pictures? How far would you be willing to go fort that perfect shot?



