The star of this wedding photo may be the best man. Check it out to see why

If you have seen Amazon Prime’s new crime thriller Paatal Lok, you may remember this well-phrased dialogue from the series. Uttered by a few different characters towards the end of the show, it goes, “When a dog loves a man, he is a good man. When a man loves a dog, he is a good man”. These few words perfectly capture the pristine and affectionate nature of many hooman-and-doggo relationships. Well, this wedding photo further solidifies the belief that the love between a pooch and its person may be the purest of them all.

This photo was shared on Reddit on May 28. Posted on the subreddit ‘aww’ with a caption that reads, ‘I promised to try to love her as much as our Golden does,’ the image is bound to make you swoon.

The picture shows a bride and groom standing in front of a priest at the make-shift altar for their outdoor wedding. Both the partners appear to be immaculately dressed and accompanied by their four-legged furry children, two doggos.

Even though it is the couple’s special day, the true star of this snapshot may be the golden retriever. The canine is seen staring at the bride with a loving gaze as it holds onto her hand with its paw. Talk about a sweet gesture.

Since being shared, the post has garnered about 57,200 upvotes and almost 1000 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this cute kabab me haddi.

One person said, “I’m sorry bro you’re the witness at this wedding. This ceremony is between her and the dog”. While another responded with, “He’s the best man,” referring to the hooman.

“I hope to see the Dog’s paw print in the marriage license,” read one comment. Whilst a Reddit user wrote, “Finally a best man that actually is the best”. Finally, indeed.

What are your thoughts on this wholesome wedding photo?

