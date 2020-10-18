Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Video of a woman holding a pan ends with a hilariously surprising twist

Video of a woman holding a pan ends with a hilariously surprising twist

“The almighty pan,” reads the caption of the post shared on Reddit.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 08:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a scene from the video. (Reddit/@esberat)

There are many videos on the Internet which start by showing something unassuming but then end with an unexpected, and often hilarious, twist. This clip shared on Reddit is a perfect fit for that category. This apparently simple clip which shows a woman holding a pan ends in such an unexpected manner that it will leave you amazed and amused, all at the same time.

The video starts with the woman walking through a door with a pan in her hand. Then, momentarily, she pauses. The fun begins after that.

“The almighty pan,” reads the caption of the post. Wondering what it shows? Check for yourself:

The almighty pan. from r/Unexpected



Are you giggling hard? Are you watching the video on loop? Are you saying ‘What just happened?’ Well, if so, then you’re not alone. The post, which has gathered over 87,000 upvotes, received several such comments from people.



“That was quite clever actually,” wrote a Redditor. “I was giggling uncontrollably for a good while. I totally wasn’t expecting that. The slapstick humour on the women is great,” praised another. “Some would say that her comedy is deadpan,” punnily commented a third.

As for this individual, they said “First thing to make me audibly laugh in a long time.” Expressing the same notion another person said, “Yo this is wholesome and funny.”

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Man backflips in high heels, then this unsettling twist happens. Watch viral video

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
Oct 18, 2020 10:16 IST
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
Oct 18, 2020 10:10 IST
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
Oct 18, 2020 08:41 IST
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Oct 18, 2020 10:02 IST

latest news

Race for driverless autonomous cars heats up: Cruise receives test permit
Oct 18, 2020 10:14 IST
Coronavirus LIVE updates: 61,871 new Covid-19 cases, 1,033 deaths take India’s tally to 7,494,551
Oct 18, 2020 10:14 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
Oct 18, 2020 10:16 IST
Cat sees fish swimming video, gets so excited that he can’t hide it. Watch
Oct 18, 2020 10:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.