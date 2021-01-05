The Weeknd changes Instagram profile pic to this fan art, twitter reacts
Twitter user @Tw1tterPicasso made this sketch of the Canadian singer, The Weeknd.
Canadian singer, The Weeknd has captured netizens’ attention. This time around it is not for his trendy tunes or captivating music videos but for a rather unique reason. The mastermind behind songs such as Save Your Tears recently changed his Instagram profile picture to a sketch of himself that a fan drew. The fan art is unusual, to say the least. The Weeknd’s decision to make the drawing his Instagram display picture has sparked a lot of Twitter chatter.
@Tw1tterPicasso created this sketch in 2017, but the drawing came to The Weeknd’s attention only recently when another Twitter user named ‘Albert’ reshared it.
The image shows a screenshot of a tweet. ( Twitter )
Take a look at the original post:
If you’re left feeling a plethora of emotions after seeing that image, know that you’re not alone. But, whatever you may feel, one thing was for sure - The Weeknd definitely liked the sketch because he went as far as making it his Instagram profile picture.
The image shows a screenshot of The Weeknd’s profile. ( Instagram )
Here’s how tweeple reacted to it:
Soon, a trend called ‘I drew The Weeknd’ started wherein many shared sketches of the singer they’d created. Here are some examples from the micro-blogging platform:
Some tweets were less artistic than they were amusing. Check out some such shares below:
What are your thoughts on this?