There is a paw-sibility that watching these cat videos may make you smile. Watch

Here are some of the best cat videos to have graced the Internet this week.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:57 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The images show stills from some of the most enjoyable cat content. (Screengrab)

We’re back again with our clawsome cat puns and even clawsomer cat videos. We’re going to be doing so until you say, “Purrlease stop with the puns”. But we know you wouldn’t because you love these clawful puns just as much as us, if not more.

So put your paws up, relax, and get ready to enjoy some of the most exceptional cat content to have graced the Internet this week.

Cat on catnip

This cat is losing all its cool after indulging in some catnip. If you enjoy derpy cats, then this is one video you cannot miss watching.

When you’ve had so much catnip you can’t handle the butterfly from r/AnimalsBeingDerps



Renni, the cat burglar



You may have heard of a cat burglar. Now get ready to see an actual cat who is a burglar. But don’t worry, Renni’s theft ventures are limited to packets of bread only.



Working kitty

This kitty is trying to help its hooman with some computer work. Safe to say that it isn’t going as planned. Nevertheless, the clip of this not-so-helpful feline makes for a pretty entertaining watch.

Lending a helping hand.. Later he actually managed to delete an important chunk of code from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Confident kitty

Angel, the cat, has the perfect response to anyone who asks, “Are you still single?”. You may want to take a page from her book on how to respond to personal questions.

Postman cat

Percy, the kitty, tries to greet his hooman through the letter slot on the front door, sliding in that cute little feline face from the tiny space.

My cat Percy intimidating the postman from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Those were some of the best cat clips that captured netizens’ attention this week. Did they manage to capture yours too?

Also Read | These cat videos are so cute they may go down in hiss-tory. Watch

