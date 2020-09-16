Sections
There is a sneaky cat hidden in this picture. How fast can you spot it?

"Find my cat in this photo," says the caption for the image that shows a room in a house.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:50 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Reddit user shared the image and asked people to spot the cat. (Twitter/@pizzaslayer111)

There are aspects of fascination and fun associated with social media posts that challenge netizens to spot something hiding in plain sight in a picture. Often, solving such posts turns into a source of satisfaction for many. There is a possibility that this image, shared on Reddit, which asks people to spot a cat, will evoke the same sense of achievement in you when you solve it. The question is how fast you can do it.

“Find my cat in this photo,” says the caption for the image that shows a room in a house. The room has a couch, a coffee table, and a bookshelf, among other things.

Take a look at the post to see how quickly – or not so quickly – you can find the feline.

Find my cat in this photo. from r/aww



Did you get it? If not, let us help you.



The image prompted people to share various responses. ( Twitter/@pizzaslayer111 )

Since being shared a day ago on September 15, the post has gathered more than 21,000 upvotes. It has also received tons of reactions from people. While some wrote how quickly they could spot the animal, others shared that the puzzle left them bamboozled.

“Got it! No hints... Except it is sneaky!” wrote a Redditor and it indeed is. Another individual gave a brief description of what they went through while trying to spot the feline.

“My mind processes ‘where is this cat? Camouflaged? Is that woody and Toy Story 2 girl? Seriously am I getting too old to see a cat? Where are my glasses? Seriously is this cat melted into the wall or something? Or is there even a ca- oh there it is... my gawdddd’ lol. This was amazing thanks for sharing a 2020 Where’s Waldo activity,” they wrote joyously. “Where is it?! I’ve been looking for a straight five minutes!” asked a third.

How long did it take you to spot the cat?

Also Read | A cat is hiding in this room. Let’s see how quickly you can find it

