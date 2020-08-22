There’s a tiger in this image. Did you spot it at first glance?

Sections
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 18:06 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shared on Twitter by photographer Sagar Damle. (Twitter/Sagar Damle)

The Internet is filled with images of wildlife which leave people fascinated – and more often than not impressed. However, once in a while, there are pictures that make people scratch their heads. In those images, the wild creature is often not visible at first glance, and you may have to look twice or more to spot it. Just like this image shared by wildlife photographer Sagar Damle.

At first glance, it looks like the picture shows a bush of dried up brunches. However, a closer look reveals there’s a tiger hidden in the image. Take a look:

The image was captured in Bandipur. ( witter/Sagar Damle )

Damle told Hindustan Times that he captured the image during a three-day trip to Bandipur back in 2019. On the second day of his trip, he managed to click this incredible picture.

Taking to Twitter, Damle shared the image along with another picture which shows a clear shot of the predator.



“First Image is what we see with the naked eye. Second is what my camera captures,” he tweeted. “As we say in the wild, the tiger is always watching you. Whether you sight a tiger or not is your luck,” he aptly added.

Take a look at the second image:

The image was captured back in 2019. ( witter/Sagar Damle )

Here’s the entire post:

Since being posted on August 20, the tweet has collected over 7,70 likes and quite a few appreciative comments.

“Remember our guide telling us that the tigers are all around and we would only see one when the tiger chooses to be seen,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ah, that sent chills down my back,” expressed another. “Wwaaaaaaoooooww! Amazing capture,” excitedly wrote a third. “Simply outstanding,” commented a fourth. “Watching the watcher,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think of the images?

