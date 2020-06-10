These 2 panda siblings being naughty is giving netizens a whiff of ‘bachpan ki yaad’. Watch

Sections
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:28 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the naughty panda siblings. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

Siblings are usually partners-in-crime on some days and the most annoying people on earth on others. But there’s no doubt that all those shenanigans add up to the best memories one can look back on. We bring you an adorable clip of two pandas whose mischievous actions will make you remember those golden days when fighting over the remote or that last strand of Maggi was the best entertainment for the evening.

Posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows two pandas on the edge of a ledge. Within a few seconds, one panda pushes the other onto the ledge and sprints away. After a few moments of struggling, the other panda climbs off the ledge and runs behind its naughty sibling.

We don’t speak Panda but we’re pretty sure if you listen carefully you’ll be able to hear one screaming ‘Mummy dekho, bhaiya ne mara’ somewhere in the video.

“Siblings. No different than humans. The way the younger one sprints with elder in hot pursuit, will remind all of us about our childhood,” reads the caption.



Take a look at the video:

Posted on June 9, the video has garnered over 15,400 views and tons of comments. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the cute and funny furballs, others dropped hilarious memories of their childhood that resembled these panda siblings.

Did this remind you of your siblings? What do you think of this panda video?

