These bunnies are so cute that they may zoomie right into your heart. Watch

“Bun zoomies at the drive thru! Sorry for the shaky video,” reads the caption of the clip.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:57 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two bunnies running and bouncing around excitedly. (Reddit/@orgodeathmarch)

We do enjoy watching many zoomies videos. However, this one holds a special place in our hearts. This is the first time we’re seeing little bunnies zooming around at a drive-through restaurant. Talk about unexpected gems.

Posted on Reddit on June 29, the clip is almost 30 seconds long. The video has been captioned, “Bun zoomies at the drive-thru! Sorry for the shaky video”.

The clip shows a long shot of a green patch next to a drive-through. At a distance, one can see two bunnies. The rabbits run and bound around excitedly. It almost seems like they’re playing catch-me-if-you-can. These zoomies go around until the very end of the video.

Check out these bunnies who are fast and furriest.



Bun zoomies at the drive thru! Sorry for the shaky video from r/Zoomies

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘zoomies’, the post has received 11,100 upvotes and nearly 150 positive comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the bunnies zoomies. One person said, “I love how they jump up and then fall as if anybody had dropped them”.

Another individual informed others on the subreddit, “Bunny fun fact! A group of bunnies is called a fluffle”. Doesn’t that make you love this post even more? We weren’t the only ones who thought so because someone else responded to the comment saying, “Yes I would like to subscribe to bunny fun facts, please”.

“Watching this was good for my soul,” stated a Reddit user. Yes, our soul feels nourished as well after watching this wholesome content.

What are your thoughts on these bunnies and their cute little hops?

Also Read | 17-year-old doggo proves that age is just a number by showcasing her magnificent zoomies. Watch

