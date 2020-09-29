These cat siblings couldn’t be more different in their behaviour. Watch to find why

There are enough videos on the Internet that show that cats can fit in the smallest of boxes or weirdest of spaces with utmost ease. This video is a worthy addition in that list. Not only does it showcase the cat philosophy of ‘if I fit, I sit’, it also offers a hilarious example of the different kinds of cats that are there. If you have a cat for a pet, you may relate to the scene in the video. If not, you’ll probably just enjoy watching it.

The video has been circulating on the Internet for a while. However, it caught people’s attention again after it was shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden. Originally shared on July 22, it features two adorable cats named Maru and Hana.

The video opens to a scene where Hana and Maru are sitting inside a box and a container, respectively. Maru, the cat on the left suddenly starts adjusting itself in its space while Hana sits calmly in its box.

“There are 2 types of cats..” reads the caption. Indeed there are, as is clear from the clip.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Hana was thinking to herself how embarrassing Maru was being.

Take a look at the hilarious clip below:

Shared on September 29, the video has garnered nearly 58,000 views along with more than 3,600 likes. Netizens dropped all kinds of hilarious comments for the two cats featured in the video. Many shared funny GIFs and some even shared comments imagining Maru and Hana’s perspectives.

Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think of these cats?