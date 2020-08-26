Sections
Home / It's Viral / These dogs are stuck in an intense tug-of-war over a loofah. But one of them does this

These dogs are stuck in an intense tug-of-war over a loofah. But one of them does this

Celebrate International Dog Day with this adorable video.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 20:18 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Molson and Maple int their intense tug-of-war. (Instagram/@molsonandmaple)

“It’s mine. No, it’s mine!” Growing up, we’ve all had intense arguments with our siblings over certain toy or book or the TV remote or some other random thing. Several times, these quarrels ended with both people fighting over the object and a tug-of-war that, more often than not, resulted in the said object breaking or being snatched away by a tired parent. If all this prompted a flashback for you, this video of two dog siblings engaged in a tug-of war will also make you giggle.

The video shared on the official Instagram account of dogs Molson and Maple shows this epic battle. The clip shows the two holding on to the object with their mouths, both likely thinking it is rightfully theirs. Of course, it belongs to neither because it’s a loofah.

What makes the video adorable, however, isn’t just the tussle between them. It’s that Molson dozed off during this fight - while still holding onto the loofah.

Celebrate International Dog Day, which is celebrated on August 26, with this adorable video. Watch:



The clip, since being shared on August 19, has collected a ton of reactions from people on Instagram.

“When you don’t remember why you were arguing, but won’t be the first to give up,” jokes an individual. “Us fighting over the last dumpling,” adds another.

“When you know you’re gonna win you can afford to take a snooze,” reads a comment. “So funny. I love this video,” says another.

What do you think about this adorable video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Railways cite poor progress by contractors, delays, on DFC after concerns raised by PMO
Aug 26, 2020 20:45 IST
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will catch Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
Aug 26, 2020 20:43 IST
Two Vaishno Devi pilgrims test positive for Covid-19
Aug 26, 2020 20:37 IST
Comorbidity survey sees 70% testing positive for Covid-19 in Pune district
Aug 26, 2020 20:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.