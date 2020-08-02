Sections
These feline siblings get startled in harmony. Watch strangely synchronized duo

You probably wouldn’t want to miss these synchronised cat siblings.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 15:50 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two cats. (Reddit/@snickercbobw)

Are you wondering what could be better than one derpily startled, cute-looking cat? Well, two derpily startled, cute-looking kitties, of course. But be prepared, these feline siblings are so synchronised that their startles may be nothing like you’ve ever seen before.

Posted on Reddit on August 1, this video is almost 35 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Synchronized syblings”.

The recording shows two Siamese cats hanging out indoors. The furry little feline siblings walk onto a carpet situated in the middle of the room. The carpet moves a little, which makes the kitties jump up in surprise. What is truly amazing is how harmoniously the cats land and then bounce again. These synchronised startles go on until the very end of the clip and make for a highly entertaining watch.

Check out the video here:



Synchronized syblings from r/StartledCats

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has accumulated nearly 4,500 upvotes and almost 50 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about these greatly coordinated startles. One person said, “Okay. This is perfect”.

Another individual wrote, “Um guys the Matrix glitched again”. “Took both pills at once,” read the original poster’s comment in response to the film reference.

“Clearly quantum entanglement,” read one comment on the subreddit.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “Amazing,” while somebody announced, “Adorable”. “Lovely moves!” stated somebody on the subreddit, and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on these synchronised cat siblings?

Also Read | Hooman hisses at cat. Kitty’s reaction is beyond hilarious. Watch

