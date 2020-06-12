These froggos are looking ultra-stylish in their thatched straw hats. Watch

Sections
What are frogs, Pesto and Gurt, gossiping about?

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:38 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two frogs in hats. (TikTok/@frog.dad)

We aren’t fashion or frog experts but after watching this video one can definitely presume that these are some of the best-looking froggies we’ve ever seen.

This video of frog siblings, Pesto and Gurt, was posted on TikTok on June 9. The clip was shared from their human dad’s account alongside two stylish hat emojis.

At the beginning of the recording, viewers come face-to-face with a froggo standing on a window sill. The handsome amphibian is donning a tiny thatched straw hat which fits its green head perfectly. All of a sudden, another elegant looking frog enters the frame. It, too, is wearing a neatly fitted hat. The two, then, ribbit at each other until the film ends.

We wonder what they are ribbiting about.



@frog._.dad

👒 👒

♬ Molina . Hey Kids - rm.asthetic

This post currently has over 3 lakh likes and nearly 9000 comments. Additionally, the video has more than 8.5 lakh views.

Here is how TikTokers reacted to this dapper looking pair. One person said, “They’re gossiping.” Another individual wrote, “Frogs in hats, hats on frogs. Frogs in hats, hats on frogs,” clearly unable to keep their cool regarding the froggos fashion choices.

“They’re vibing,” proclaimed a TikTok user. “Secret agent frogs,” read one comment under the post. Well, we won’t know if these froggies are skilful spies or just some serial chillers until we hear their conversation. Others on the video-sharing application must have thought the same because somebody demanded, “I want to hear their conversation”.

What do you think the froggos are doing together?

Also Read | We aren’t fashion experts but this may be the best dressed tortoise we’ve ever seen. Do you agree?

