Sections
Home / It's Viral / These grandparents dancing in matching outfits after being challenged by their grandkids are the sweetest

These grandparents dancing in matching outfits after being challenged by their grandkids are the sweetest

This couple is #GrandparentsGoals

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:23 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The couple in matching outfits as they take up popular dance challenges. (TikTok/@granmacca)

Crown this couple grandma and grandpa of the year already - they’re winning so many hearts online thanks to their adorable videos. You wouldn’t love them just because they’re adoring grandparents but also because they’re awesome entertainers.

The couple, Lin, 71, and Roger McAllister, 73, started a TikTok account after being challenged by their granddaughters, Olivia and Paige, to start one, reports Insider.

Now the couple is seen wearing matching outfits as they take up popular dance challenges on the video sharing platform.

Their first video posted on April 30 has collected over 14 million views and counting. It shows them acing the steps to a popular original sound by Zack Quilici.



@granmacca

♬ original sound - zackquilici

Since sharing this video, the couple has posted four more videos, all of which show them matching each other step for step and of course their outfits. Here’s their most recent upload shared on May 28 shows them purple clothes.

@granmacca

Challenge number 5 from our grandkids.

♬ original sound - nicoletrimmerr

All their videos are winning them tremendous love from people.

“My grandparents would never - this is so adorable! And they are matching,” comments an individual. “Grandparent goals! Sooo adorable! Thank you for the entertainment,” posts another, “Killing it! I need those moves in my life,” writes a third. “Y’ll are my new favourite! Coolest grandparents ever!” adds a fourth.

What do you think of these cool grandparents?

Also Read | Dad’s hilarious review about daughter’s pretend-restaurant is viral for the best reason

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Zirakpur builder fined Rs 84 lakh by PPCB for environmental violations
Jun 07, 2020 21:05 IST
Migrant labourer hangs self in Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2020 20:59 IST
Cops have gone beyond their call of duty: Diana Penty
Jun 07, 2020 20:58 IST
9-year-old from Kenya designs hand-washing machine from scratch, gets Presidential Award
Jun 07, 2020 20:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.