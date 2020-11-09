These light switches remind Redditors of 20th century fox intro. Watch to find out why

If you’re a regular on the Internet, then you have seen some videos which show something rather unassuming but strangely irksome. Suppose you have an idea as to what we’re talking about. In that case, you may also be familiar with the subreddit ‘mildly infuriating’, which is home to a wide variety of content that... you guessed it, mildly infuriates people. However, if you’re a little lost as to what we’re talking about, then worry not. Let this recording, which was shared on the earlier mentioned subreddit, be the first of its kind in that genre of content for you. This clip, which showcases some unusual light switches, is so weirdly entertaining that it may leave you feeling a whole range of emotions.

Posted on Reddit on November 8, this share is five seconds long. “Turning off the lights at my college,” reads the caption of the post.

The clip opens to the shot of an individual switching off multiple light switches. However, these are no ordinary switches. Find out what makes them so bizzare by watching the clip below:

Since being shared, this post has captured netizens’ attention and rightfully so. The share currently has over 35,900 upvotes and almost 200 comments. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “Totally thought this was the 20th century fox intro”. Did you feel that way too? If so, then know that you’re not alone. Another individual responded to that comment stating, “Glad I wasn’t the only one disappointed at the end there without the completed tune and a normal switch”.

“Must be really fun at first,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

