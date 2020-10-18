These may or may not be the coolest cat taps that you’ve ever seen. Watch

You may have heard of the phrase ‘cool cat’ being used to describe someone who is quite impressive or generally popular. Now, get ready to see an actual cat who appears to be too cool for school. In fact, not only is this kitty the coolest kid on the block, but she is also adorable. Felines, are we right? They can do it all!

Posted on Reddit on October 17, this recording is just a little over five seconds long. “She thinks she’s so cool,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows two cats hanging out around a cardboard box. The black-and-white furred feline raises her paw and lightly taps the other kitty on the head. The other cat seems taken aback by this action but doesn’t get a chance to react as the black-and-white furred feline walks away calmly.

This cat is so cool that she should be named The North Pole. Check out these cool cat taps to see if you agree:

Since being posted on the subreddit ‘cat taps’, this share has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The post currently has over 3,200 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here are some supportive words that Redditors left under the video. One person said, “Because she is so cool”.

Another individual wrote, “Sass in that tail strut”. “So funny, I watched this 5 times,” read one comment under the post.

A Reddit user stated, “My fluffy tuxedo is very much like yours. She’s the boss, and she does indeed think she’s very cool”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | It seems like this cat wants the pets but not the paparazzi. Watch