It's Viral / These men are taking the game of skipping to a new level. Seen the video yet?

These men are taking the game of skipping to a new level. Seen the video yet?

Posted on September 25, the clip has garnered over 16,800 views and close to 1,000 likes.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:09 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video was shared on Zorawar Singh‘s personal Instagram profile. (Instagram/@zorawarsingh99)

Remember the man named Zorawar Singh who bagged a Guinness World Records title for skipping while wearing skates? He is back with yet another jaw-dropping video of skipping and this time he’s not alone. Shared on Singh’s personal Instagram profile, the clip shows a group of men skipping in unusual - and totally awesome – formations. And now it has captured the attention of netizens.

The video starts with four men in the frame holding two jump ropes. Two men can be seen sitting on the shoulders of two other people who are standing on the ground. Eventually, they start skipping in perfect synchronization. After a few moments, the men get down and break into a dance-like skipping routine.

“Pyramid Wheel Freestyle Jump Rope with my partners in crime. With 6 Years of dedicated hard work, amazing Jump Rope talent is being showcased by us now,” says the caption.

Take a look at the complete video:



Posted on September 25, the clip has garnered over 16,800 views and close to 1,000 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop lauding Singh for the unbelievable feat and showered the comments section with fire and clapping hands emojis.

Here’s how people reacted:

“You are really amazing,” commented an Instagram user. “Love this,” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on this unusual way of skipping?

Also Read | Indian man creates record for most skips on roller skates in 30 seconds. Watch

