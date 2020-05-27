These owls are having a pool party and it’s the sweetest thing ever

Were they delivering a letter when they simply got sidetracked by the pink pool? (Twitter/@mrsdrpeepo)

With temperatures soaring in several parts of the country, these pictures of some adorable owls having their own little pool party are a sight for sore eyes. A tweet that’s winning oohs and aahs from tweeple shows the birds taking over a pink pool and it’s honestly the sweetest thing ever. We’re wondering if this is what the owls were up to at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry when they weren’t out delivering letters.

“A family of 6 little owls took over my friend’s back yard? Owl POOL PARTY?” posted the Twitter user.

It appears from the comments on the post that Twitter user Anastashia Celeste Abshire clicked the pictures and sent them to her friend. She added as a comment that birds were back the next day as well.

Since being posted May 23, the pictures of the owl pool party have collected over 3.3 lakh like and more than 74,500 retweets - and counting. The pictures are so cute, people can’t help but share their reactions.

“They’re having a hoot,” wrote a Twitter user. “If it’s a pool party then we can call it a ‘POOWL’,” joked another. “Just wait till they demand pool service. Drinks and rodents,” wrote a third.

Of course, there are Harry Potter references. “Is someone turning 11 in your home? Someone is getting their Hogwarts letter,” posted an individual. We’re also interested in the answer. “Taking a break after delivering Hogwart’s letters,” shared another.

What do you think of this ‘poowl’ party?

