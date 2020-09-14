These pics of Rover, the fashionable cat, may ‘boost your serotonin levels’. Watch

Cute videos and pictures of animals often act as a quick mood fixer for many. Now get ready to see a clip of a cute cat, named Rover, who is ‘making people’s serotonin levels rise’ but not just necessarily from its adorableness. It’s Rover’s unique fashion looks which are making many on the Internet grin.

This recording was shared from Rover’s very own Instagram account on September 13. “Photos of Rover proven to boost your serotonin levels,” reads the text edited onto the screen.

The video is a compilation of shots of the black-furred feline in his many fashionable, custom-made outfits. From a few fabulous caped looks to chic outdoor wear, Rover dons a diverse set of clothes with utmost grace and ease.

Check out the clip which is capturing netizens’ heart, here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has amassed nearly 25,000 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about this fashionable feline. One person said, “Too cute”. Another individual wrote, “Very elegant cat”.

“I love you, Rover. You always boost me up when I see you!” read one comment under the Instagram post. Somebody else proclaimed, “Incredible! I love Rover”. Now that is a sentiment that resonates with us too.

“It’s true, this cat brings a lot of joy to people... and style too,” declared another Instagram user, and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you chuckling too?

