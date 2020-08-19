These transparent toilets in Japan may baffle you. But they’re not what they look like

The toilets are made from transparent glass. (The Nippon Foundation)

Often, the idea of using a public restroom can make one quite uncomfortable, its cleanliness being a primary concern. So, in an effort to offer a clean bathroom space for people, The Nippon Foundation has come up with a series of eye-catching toilets. At first glance, the toilets may seem bizarre, but their innovative features are bound to make one say wow.

The newly constructed toilets are situated at Tokyo’s Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park and Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park. Designed by architect Shigeru Ban, these toilets are made from transparent glass. Confused? Don’t be, there’s a twist to these toilets.

“Using the latest technology, the exterior glass turns opaque when locked. This allows users to check the cleanliness and whether anyone is using the toilet from the outside,” explains the website for The Tokyo Toilet, which is working towards redesigning public toilets in 17 locations in Shibuya.

These toilets also serve another purpose. “At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern,” the website says further.

Take a look at the unique creation:

The creation has amazed netizens as they shared photos of the special toilet on Instagram under the hashtag #TokyoToilet.

Here are some examples:

What are your thoughts on this unique toilet?