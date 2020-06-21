Sections
These two donkey besties are ruling Twitter with their cuteness. Watch

The friendship between the two adorable donkeys is enough to melt your heart into a puddle.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 19:09 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Flapjack and Horacio, the donkey bros are winning the Internet with their cuteness. (Twitter/@TheDonkeySanctuary)

If you’re looking for something cute and adorable other than kitty and puppy videos, these donkeys might just do the trick. Flapjack and Horacio, the donkey bros are winning the Internet with their cuteness and it just may brighten your day too.

A clip posted on The Donkey Sanctuary’s official Twitter page, shows Horacio and Flapjack playing with a ring-like toy. The friendship between the two adorable ones is enough to melt your heart into a puddle.

Take a look at the cute video:



Posted on June 18, the video has garnered over 24,000 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing over the cute besties, others lauded the efforts of the sanctuary to give the abandoned donkeys and mules a great and lively home with a nice environment.



“Looks like they’ve been best friends for donkey years!” writes a Twitter user. “Absolutely adorable,” says another.

“Oh I could cuddle them forever,” comments a third. “They are adorable. And so are their names!” says a fourth.

What do you think of these cuties?

