Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘They are here to stay’: Cougar sightings in Chile’s suburbs increase

‘They are here to stay’: Cougar sightings in Chile’s suburbs increase

As months of coronavirus lockdowns have stilled the urban commotion, cougars feel emboldened to forage for food in the suburbs after years of drought, scientists have speculated.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 13:45 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Amrita Kohli, SANTIAGO

The latest sightings mark a trend as cougars descend from the desolate flanks of the high Andes down into the metropolis of 6 million residents. (Representational Image)

A cougar cub was captured in a posh Santiago neighborhood near the foothills of the Andes mountains, National Zoo officials said, the latest in a rash of recent wild cat sightings in the Chilean capital.

The cougar, a native species, had been spotted wandering around the suburb of Las Condes along with its mother and another cat, which are still at large, officials said.

Though there is no official count, the latest sightings mark a trend as cougars descend from the desolate flanks of the high Andes down into the metropolis of 6 million residents.

As months of coronavirus lockdowns have stilled the urban commotion, cougars feel emboldened to forage for food in the suburbs after years of drought, scientists have speculated.



Zoo officials said the city, too, has sprawled towards the mountains, encroaching on the cat’s habitat.

“We are going to have to get used to the presence of cougars,” said Alejandra Montalba, director of the National Zoo in Santiago. “They are here to stay.”

Zoo officials worked with police officers to capture the cougar early on Wednesday, and said they would resume the hunt for the remaining cougars at night.

The animals are typically released to the wild after officials give them a clean bill of health.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Sep 24, 2020 13:24 IST
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Sep 24, 2020 12:30 IST
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Sep 24, 2020 05:22 IST
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Sep 24, 2020 13:06 IST

latest news

Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Sep 24, 2020 13:46 IST
‘They are here to stay’: Cougar sightings in Chile’s suburbs increase
Sep 24, 2020 13:45 IST
Rail roko agitation: Freight trains to be hit, passenger trains suspended
Sep 24, 2020 13:46 IST
Bhiwandi building collapse: Bombay HC initiates suo motu PIL, seeks govt response
Sep 24, 2020 13:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.