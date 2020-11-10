They missed going to Disneyland’s roller coaster, so they build one in the backyard. Watch

Sections
About 20 feet tall and with a 400 feet long track, the ride is based on the popular Disneyland roller coaster Matterhorn Alpine Escape.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:43 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the roller-coaster built by the LaRochelle family. (YouTube/Magictecture)

Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown all the Disney theme parks were closed. But that didn’t stop this family from California from making their own joyride right in the backyard. Shared on YouTube, the amazing creation by the LaRochelle family is a sight to behold. The video may make your jaw drop in surprise.

The video posted on the family’s channel, Magictecture was first shared on October 31. The project was the exclusive brain-child of brothers Sean and Michael LaRochelle. About 20 feet tall and with a 400 feet long track, the ride is based on the popular Disneyland roller coaster Matterhorn Alpine Escape, reports Napa Register. Coming from a family of architects and engineers, Sean and Michael received a lot of help from their other siblings and parents. The ride was built on the backyard of their parents’ house. The building of the roller coaster started in March and was completed on August.

“We couldn’t get to Disneyland during quarantine, so we brought Disneyland to us. Check out our version of Matterhorn: Alpine Escape! The most elaborate and detailed backyard roller coaster ever built,” explained the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at the amazing clip and experience the magic yourself:



The 46-second-long video has garnered more than 20,000 views and still counting. The LaRochelles also dropped another elaborate video showing the whole ride from a bird’s-eye-view.

People dropped many appreciative comments for this incredible feat. Many lauded the creativity and hard work of the LaRochelle family.

“For a backyard coaster, this is absolutely insane. Well done,” wrote a YouTube user. “WOW! As a roller coaster engineer and someone whose built a backyard coaster I am BLOWN AWAY. This is absolutely incredible guys, I can’t wait to see this go viral,” commented another.

“Quick question. How much for one ride?” asked a third. “Did you put an animatronic in there! Insane,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this feat? Will you take a ride on this roller coaster?

