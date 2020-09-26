They set up camera to catch thief stealing cheese from fridge, investigation led to hilarious revelation

Have you ever carefully kept the last slice of pizza or your favourite chocolate inside a fridge only to later realise that it has gone missing? Stuff being stolen from the refrigerator is something most of us have experienced. At times, it has also prompted many to don a detective’s hat and launch an investigation to apprehend the culprit. The case is same with these pet parents who decided to investigate why who steals cheese from their fridge. The investigation yielded a hilarious – and adorable – result. There’s a probability after seeing the perpetrator in action, you may end up rooting for the thief herself. Turns out, the culprit is a super cute German Shepherd named Anya.

“Who else loves cheese?” with this caption a video of the act was shared on the Instagram of the dog.

The clip opens to a text written on the screen reading, “Cheese kept disappearing from our refrigerator, we set up a camera to see who was stealing it”. The scene then transitions to show the video from a camera set inside the fridge. It shows Anya opening the door and grabbing a whole bag of cheese before simply walking away.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on September 14, the clip has garnered over 4.4 lakh views along with more than 41,000 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the dog’s smartness. The comments section also saw several supportive comments from Anya’s pooch friends as they all agreed that cheese is ‘delishus’.

Here’s how everyone reacted:

“Only disadvantage for having the smartest dog on earth,” joked an Instagram user. “Just take the whole bag will last me a couples days until groceries time,” wrote another, trying to figure out Anya’s thoughts.

“Caught in the act,” commented one of her friends to which Anya replied with, “Send halp fren”. “Just guarding it Anya, not guilty,” declared another individual.

What are your thoughts on this clip?