Thirsty squirrel asks for water in heartbreaking video

The little squirrel gulps down every drop promptly to satiate its thirst before exiting the frame.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:26 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The squirrel keeps trying to grab the man’s attention. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

The unbearable heat during the summer season can be a huge discomfort for animals. Many animals are often unable to find access to water and this clip is an example shows one such heartbreaking example. It shows a thirsty squirrel begging for a drink of water. A man is then seen feeding the squirrel water from his bottle.

Posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip starts with a little squirrel roaming around the man who was holding a bottle of water. The squirrel keeps trying to grab the man’s attention. Understanding that the squirrel may be asking for water, the man starts pouring water in its mouth. The little one gulps down every drop promptly to satiate its thirst before exiting the frame.

Chances are that this video will inspire you to keep a bowl of water out for the strays around your home. Take a look at the clip:



Posted on July 16, the clip has garnered over 5 lakh views and varied reactions from netizens. While some discussed the dire need for helping animals, others enquired about the steps one could take to ensure that no animal goes thirsty in the peak summer months.



“How can we recognize the signs of dehydration amongst animals?” asks a Twitter user. “We used to have water pots in every house in our villages so birds to animals all used to have water. We need to rise to co-exist with other species,” points out another.

“Breaks your heart seeing the poor being like this, thankfully it got water,” says a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

