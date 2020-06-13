Sections
This 18-year-old vision impaired doggo has the best zoomies. Watch

“Once a zoomer... always a zoomer,” say netizens after watching this doggo come in like a wrecking ball.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:23 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a vision-impaired doggo running around in circles excitedly. (Reddit/@oliverklozov)

You may have heard the colloquial saying, “Age is just a number”. Well, now get ready to see a canine who is the living, breathing embodiment of that phrase.

This just over 10-second-long clip was shared to the subreddit ‘zoomies’ which is a goldmine for uplifting content as it archives videos of animals excitedly running and playing. The post, shared on June 13, is captioned, “Not bad for an 18-year-old blind boi”.

The recording opens with a shot of a lawn. Here, viewers come face-to-face with the vision-impaired doggo running around in circles excitedly. The brown-and-white furred pooch gallops and gallops like there is no tomorrow. It zooms around with such enthusiasm that one may wonder if the canine is actually 18-years-old or not.

Since being shared, the post has acquired nearly 14,000 upvotes and almost 200 positive comments.



Here is how Redditors reacted to this athletic doggo. One person said, “The gentlest zoomies I’ve ever seen”. Of course, it is an old boy now. Its wilding days are gone. Now is the time for gentle yet enthusiastic zooms.

Another individual wrote, “He’s so precious. Old dogs are the best”. “Once a zoomer... always a zoomer. Sweet boi!” read one comment on the subreddit.

A Reddit user tried to guess the canine’s perspective over its actions when commenting, “I can only imagine the feeling of the zoomies to him. The grass beneath his feet, a refreshing reminder of ‘I still got it’”.

“I love him,” declared somebody. Even though we don’t know this doggo personally, we can affirmatively say we feel the same amount of love for it.

What are your thoughts on this fast doggo?

