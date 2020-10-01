Sections
This 5-foot-tall telescope made of chocolate is incredible. Watch

“This may be the most technical chocolate creation I’ve ever made,” reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the video.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 08:32 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the finished chocolate telescope. (Facebook/@Amaury Guichon)

Remember the talented pastry chef who created a huge gorilla using chocolate? He is back with another mind-blowing creation that will leave you surprised and hungry, all at the same time.

Designed by chef Amaury Guichon, the creation is a 5-foot-tall telescope made from a combination of different types of chocolates. A clip shared on the chef’s official Facebook and Instagram profiles, captures the creation in a detailed manner. The clip starts with Guichon making the various parts of the structure with different kinds of chocolates and then slowly assembling them carefully.

“CHOCOLATE TELESCOPE!! This may be the most technical chocolate creation I’ve ever made, so much details went into this 5Ft tall Telescope!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the unbelievable feat:



Posted on September 21, the video of making the incredible telescope has garnered over 10.8 million views along with numerous comments from netizens. People were awe-struck and didn’t hold back while showering praise for the talented pastry chef. Many also appreciated his eye to detailing.

“This can be described with one word: AMAZING!! This guy has such a talent. He is indeed a perfectionist talented pastry and chocolatier chef,” wrote a Facebook user. “Absolutely amazing. The detailing! If I walk past it I would think it was a real telescope, very very impressive!” said another. “Amazing I was holding my breath as each piece was created and assembled. Wow,” commented a third.

“The amount of patience and dedication that goes in to do a masterpiece such as this one leaves me speechless and my respect for the artist,” praised a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this chocolaty masterpiece?

Also Read | This huge gorilla sculpture is made of chocolate. Watch video to see how

