This 5-year-old during an online class is a whole mood, netizens are totally relating

Waking up in the morning, sipping on a cup of strong coffee and sitting down in front of the laptop is the daily routine of many. All those going through this cycle and surviving endless meetings may relate to this kindergartener during an online class. Posted on Twitter, this 5-year-old’s photograph has piqued people’s interest.

Shared from the mother, Kara McDowell’s account on the micro-blogging site, the picture shows a laptop, and a headset kept on a table as the 5-year-old lies on a chair, looking worn-out.

McDowell tweeted the picture with the caption, “My Kindergartner on a 40 minute video call is a total mood.” And we totally agree to it.

Take a look at the post:

Posted on August 7, the photo has garnered over 57,500 likes and tons of comments. While some agreed with the kid’s mood, other’s expressed their concern for the child’s health. However, McDowell cleared the air with another photo that shows the toddler happily showing his stuffed toy during an online class.

Here’s how tweeple reacted to the post:

Some even pointed out online classes, extending for such a long time, can be extremely tedious for kids:

Do you relate to this kid too?