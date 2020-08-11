Sections
Home / It's Viral / This 5-year-old during an online class is a whole mood, netizens are totally relating

This 5-year-old during an online class is a whole mood, netizens are totally relating

Shared from the mother, Kara McDowell’s account on the micro-blogging site, the picture shows a laptop, and a headset kept on a table as the 5-year-old lies on a chair, looking worn-out.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:44 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Posted on Twitter, this 5-year-old’s photograph has piqued people’s interest. (Twitter@karajmcdowell)

Waking up in the morning, sipping on a cup of strong coffee and sitting down in front of the laptop is the daily routine of many. All those going through this cycle and surviving endless meetings may relate to this kindergartener during an online class. Posted on Twitter, this 5-year-old’s photograph has piqued people’s interest.

Shared from the mother, Kara McDowell’s account on the micro-blogging site, the picture shows a laptop, and a headset kept on a table as the 5-year-old lies on a chair, looking worn-out.

McDowell tweeted the picture with the caption, “My Kindergartner on a 40 minute video call is a total mood.” And we totally agree to it.

Take a look at the post:



Posted on August 7, the photo has garnered over 57,500 likes and tons of comments. While some agreed with the kid’s mood, other’s expressed their concern for the child’s health. However, McDowell cleared the air with another photo that shows the toddler happily showing his stuffed toy during an online class.

Here’s how tweeple reacted to the post:

Some even pointed out online classes, extending for such a long time, can be extremely tedious for kids:

Do you relate to this kid too?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I feel Covid-19 is a hauua: Satish Shah
Aug 11, 2020 20:06 IST
Two more sero surveys to cover Pune
Aug 11, 2020 20:04 IST
UP Board introduces new system to end students’ info mismatch in HS, inter marksheets
Aug 11, 2020 20:01 IST
UTT postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic
Aug 11, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.