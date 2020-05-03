This adorable sleepy kitten is breaking the cuteness barometer. Watch

We’re not saying that this is the cutest cat video you’ll see today, but we may be saying that this is the cutest cat video you’ll see today.

This 35-second-long video was posted on Reddit on May 3. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the clip is bound to make you do just that. The recording starts with the camera focused on a black kitten lying belly-up in her mom’s palms.

The couple tries to wake the kitty up in the same manner that anybody’s parents would, by making odd noises and petting it. If you’ve ever been woken up in this manner which most probably you have, you’ll know how this feline feels. The dad calls out to the kitty saying, “Sleepy girl! Hi!”. While the mum asks, “She awake?”. At this point, the kitten’s eyes flutter open and with a little ‘meow’ she puts a paw in front of her eyes as if asking her parents to let her sleep a little bit more.

“New kitten fell asleep in my wife’s hands while she was playing”, reads the post’s caption and it currently has nearly 36,500 upvotes and almost 300 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this sleepy little kitten. One person wrote, “It’s hard work being cute 24/7”. While another said, “That meow was her saying ‘daaaad, leave me alone’”. We agree.

“That was dangerous for my heart,” read one comment, whilst a Reddit user stated, “What a tiny, little angel”. Indeed, what a beautiful, tiny, and sleepy angel. What are your thoughts on this tired little kitten?

