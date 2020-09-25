Sections
This amazing kinetic sculpture video will leave you mesmerised

Since being shared on YouTube’s official Twitter handle the video has gathered over one lakh views.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 08:23 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the kinetic sculpture in question. (YouTube/@ David C. Roy)

Hypnotic, mesmerising, and amazing are few among the many adjectives that people used while describing the video of a kinetic sculpture. The video, though old, is again grabbing people’s attention after being shared by YouTube on their official Twitter handle.

“David C. Roy has been making these kinetic sculptures for over forty years so, yeah, they’re pretty legit,” reads the caption of the video. The post is complete with a YouTube link to a longer version of the clip shared back in 2019.

Take a look at the clip which has now left tweeple amazed:



With close to one lakh views, the video has gathered tons of appreciative comments from people. Additionally, it has also amassed nearly 2,600 likes and about 450 retweets.



“It’s kind of hypnotic,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, YouTube replied and shared this:

“I just see infinite bretzel,” said another and shared a Gif. The video sharing platform also replied and tweeted:

Here’s how others reacted:

“Satisfying,” wrote a Twitter user. “Trippy,” commented another. There were also many who wrote “wow” to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

