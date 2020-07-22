Sections
Home / It's Viral / This animated coronavirus PSA video is a must watch. Seen it yet?

This animated coronavirus PSA video is a must watch. Seen it yet?

Shared on Twitter, the animated video shows how not wearing a mask or wearing it incorrectly can increase people’s chances of being infected.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:10 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video details the precautionary measures one should take to stay safe. (Twitter/@UPGovt)

Wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing, these are the norms of the day which all of us should follow without fail. Every now and then, authorities are employing both online and offline ways to create awareness about these precautionary measures. Just like this PSA video by Uttar Pradesh Government.

Shared on Twitter, the animated video shows how not wearing a mask or wearing it incorrectly can increase people’s chances of being infected. It also details the essential steps which can keep the virus away.

In their caption, they wrote a note of advice, which when translated from Hindi reads, “If you want to defeat corona, don’t forget to wear mask.”

Take a look at the video:



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 20,000 views and close to 1,400 likes. There were many who agreed and wrote that wearing masks and following other precautionary measures are the ways to stay safe. A few also wrote “thank you” while commenting on the video.

A few days ago, Pune Police Commissioner Dr Venkatesham also shared a PSA video. The clip is about the importance of staying at home. It also showed why we should maintain social distancing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Can final year exams be based on MCQ, open choices, assignments : HC asks UGC to clarify
Jul 22, 2020 14:46 IST
Johnny Depp’s ex-wife denies defecating in his bed, admits to punching him
Jul 22, 2020 14:36 IST
Shekhar Kapur dedicates Paani to Sushant Singh Rajput
Jul 22, 2020 14:36 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man who attempted suicide in front of CM’s house on July 29 succumbs
Jul 22, 2020 14:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.