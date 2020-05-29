This anxious dog and indifferent kitty’s TikTok video is the answer for all cat vs dog debates. Watch

Ever wondered what your furry friends do when you leave for work or just simply go to the grocery store? The Internet may’ve given you some idea of how dogs behave when their human leaves the room even for a few seconds. But wait till you see this extremely ‘well-researched’ and realistic representation of what happens when a human leaves a canine and a feline behind at home.

This TikTok video shows the difference between the thought processes of a cat versus a dog. Posted on the doggo’s personal TikTok account, the clip shows Willy, the dog along with his feline sibling. The clip starts with Willy pawing a door impatiently and complaining how the human could leave them. The scene transitions to the annoyed face of the feline who asks Willy to calm down since it has been only 30 seconds.

Willy goes on to express his utmost fear - what if the human never comes back? To which the cat has a hilarious reply. The clip ends with Willy lying down and promising to wait for his human. Check out the video:

This canine versus feline conflict of opinion has sparked varied reactions from netizens.

The conversation between Willy and the kitty has garnered over 36,000 views. While some readily accepted the apt demonstration of a cat and a dog, others put up their fight in favour of their favourite animal.

“Hilarious! This is so true,” writes a TikTok user. “Ah the thoughts of cats and dogs, now I know how my pets feel,” comments another. “Wow. That’s one strong and independent cat,” says a third.

“This is one sided and not true,” expresses one individual. To which another replies, “Dogs have owners, cats have staff”.

What do you think of this clip and whose side are you on?