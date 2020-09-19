This baby elephant is winning netizens’ hearts with its adorable actions. Watch

Have you ever wondered how a day in the life of a baby elephant looks like? From discovering new things like their own trunks or a simple leaf to being goofy, their everyday antics consist of things which make them absolutely adorable. Also, the videos capturing those actions of baby elephants are such that can easily make anyone smile. The latest addition to that list is a clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The clip may leave you saying aww repeatedly.

Shared on Twitter, the 22-second-long clip is a compilation of a few small videos. From the baby elephant poking another jumbo to it running around, the clip captures various scenes.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 10,200 views along with more than 1,400 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the baby jumbo’s activities. Many even showered the comments section with heart emojis.

Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?