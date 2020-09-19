Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / This baby elephant is winning netizens’ hearts with its adorable actions. Watch

This baby elephant is winning netizens’ hearts with its adorable actions. Watch

From the baby elephant poking another jumbo to it running around, the clip captures various scenes.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:38 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a baby elephant playing. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

Have you ever wondered how a day in the life of a baby elephant looks like? From discovering new things like their own trunks or a simple leaf to being goofy, their everyday antics consist of things which make them absolutely adorable. Also, the videos capturing those actions of baby elephants are such that can easily make anyone smile. The latest addition to that list is a clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The clip may leave you saying aww repeatedly.

Shared on Twitter, the 22-second-long clip is a compilation of a few small videos. From the baby elephant poking another jumbo to it running around, the clip captures various scenes.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 10,200 views along with more than 1,400 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the baby jumbo’s activities. Many even showered the comments section with heart emojis.

Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Sep 19, 2020 16:01 IST
Covid-19: Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
Sep 19, 2020 15:36 IST
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Sep 19, 2020 16:02 IST
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Sep 19, 2020 14:14 IST

latest news

Raj govt to legalise mines supplying stone for building Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Sep 19, 2020 16:25 IST
Lady Gaga addresses mental health in song 911, calls it ‘poetry of pain’
Sep 19, 2020 16:23 IST
UP CM relaxes rules, gives Rs 10 lakh for IIT scholar’s cancer treatment
Sep 19, 2020 16:22 IST
Upper House passes legislation to protect healthcare workers from violence
Sep 19, 2020 16:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.