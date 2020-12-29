This black rhino may zoomie right into your heart. Watch

Have you ever seen a video of a cute animal running around that instantly made you smile? If yes, then this video of a black rhino may speak to your soul. Even if not, this is a clip that may leave you happy. The clip was shared on official Twitter profile of animal rescue centre Sheldrick Wildlife.

“Zooming around at high speed is a favourite pastime of Apollo, especially after his milk bottle when he is freshly fuelled. He’s a black rhino, a species targeted for their horn. With your help, he’s safe and well cared for,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip shows the animal running around in a field. The video is so wholesome that chances are it will leave you wanting for more.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 10,000 views. It has also amassed nearly 1,600 likes. There were several comments on the post where people wrote about the adorableness of the whole affair.

“Wow, been a while since I’ve seen him. He’s really grown. Great to see him frolicking,” wrote a Twitter user. “Rhino zoomies are the best zoomies!” shared another. “So cute! He’s playing like an over-grown puppy!!” commented a third.

