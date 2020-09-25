Sections
This blue jellyfish swimming in water will drive away your blues. Watch

The clip was shared on Marine Conservation Society’s official Twitter account.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 09:05 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the blue jellyfish. (Twitter/@mcsuk)

Videos capturing the underwater world never fail to amaze people. They’re such that may evoke a sense of surprise in many and leave them with a smile, often all at the same time. This video, shared on Twitter, is a perfect example.

The clip was shared on Marine Conservation Society’s official Twitter account on September 24. “Mesmerising,” says the caption shared along with the video.

The caption further details that the video was sent to the conservatory by an individual named Keith Borsden. The amazing clip captures a blue jellyfish at Gairloch harbour in the UK.

The video, since being shared, has gathered close to 1,000 views - and counting. Here’s what people had to say about the clip.

One user of the micro-blogging site wrote, “Some jellyfish meditation!” and we wholeheartedly agree with the sentiment. “Wow,” expressed another.

What do you think of the video?

