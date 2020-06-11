Sections
This book sanitiser machine is straight out of a bibliophile’s dream. Watch

We may not be able to get access to libraries yet but surely we can take some tips from Japan when it comes to a safe and sanitary experience in a library.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:20 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The book sanitiser machine at work. (TikTok/@asianskills)

There are a number of things that one misses when one has to stay back at home. For some, it’s going out on an adventure, and for some, it’s just hanging out with friends. But all those who prefer the company of books, have missed going to libraries and bookstores the most. Being a staunch bibliophile, staying away from a new book for a long time is hard. We may not be able to get access to libraries yet but surely we can take some tips from Japan when it comes to a safe and sanitary experience in a library.

A clip posted on TikTok by @asianskills shows a unique system available in Omiya, Saitama in Japan that existed before the outbreak of the pandemic. The clip titled, ‘Things in Japan that just makes sense’ starts with a person showing an oven like machine. The device is a book sanitiser. The clip goes on to show the person demonstrate how to sanitise a book in some easy steps.

Check out the amazing clip:

@asianskills

my people def coming from the future ##japan ##japanfacts ##ilovejapan

♬ 아무노래(Any song) - 지코 (ZICO)



The clip has garnered over 1.1 lakh views since being posted on June 8. While some were profoundly impressed with this futuristic machine, others wished that this useful system was available all over the world.



“Aww it’s a book microwave,” comments a TikTok user. “Really brilliant system, Japan!” writes another. “Bookworm’s paradise,” says a third. “This is useful on so many levels,” opines a fourth.

What do you think of this book sanitiser machine?

