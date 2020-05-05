This breathtaking aerial footage of Amritsar is mesmerizing netizens. Seen it yet?

Sections
In a clip tweeted by the Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh, a spectacular view of the city can be seen from a bird’s eye view and is bound to bowl you over with its beauty.

Updated: May 05, 2020 12:52 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip ends with an astounding shot of a fully-lit Golden Temple. (Twitter/@capt_amarinder)

With the ongoing lockdown in the country, the busiest of the public places have become deserted. A few days ago, one such video of an eerily quiet Gurgaon went viral. And now, the Internet is back with another incredible clip of a city from the land of five rivers - Amritsar. In a clip tweeted by the Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh, a spectacular view of the city can be seen from a bird’s eye view and is bound to bowl you over with its beauty.

The video starts with a marvellous shot of a well-lit Golden Gate at night and moves on to show an aerial view of the famous Golden Temple. It goes on to give glimpses of the Amritsar railway station, Town Hall, roads, bazaars, War Memorial and the picturesque Khalsa college. The clip ends with an astounding shot of a fully-lit Golden Temple.

“Sharing a video made by District Administration, Amritsar with an inspiring message. We all need to fight together in this war against #Covid19 & help our Corona Warriors by abiding with all rules & regulations. Let’s do it for Punjab. We will win this war!” reads the caption.

Check out the beautiful video:



Posted on May 3, the clip has garnered over 13,000 views and tons of awe-struck comments from netizens.

What do you think of this beautiful view of Amritsar?

