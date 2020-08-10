This Buddhist monk is mixing spiritual chants with beatboxing tunes for a unique listening experience

Yogetsu Akasaka, a Japanese Zen Buddhist monk and beatboxing artist, is combining two of his great passions to create a unique listening experience for audiences. Akasaka’s Heart Sutra Live Looping Remix was posted to his YouTube channel back in May. Slowly but steadily, this tune has picked up momentum. It is now astounding listeners, far and beyond.

The almost eight-minute-long clip currently has 9.2 lakh views. It is shot in a minimalistic looking set-up. The music equipment is placed in front of a white background. Akasaka walks into the frame as the video begins. He initially starts beatboxing, which he simultaneously records and then loops with a chant.

Check out this incredible musical performance:

This post has recently been getting a lot of love from netizens. This clip itself has received over 31,000 likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what YouTube users had to say about Akasaka’s tune. One person said, “Cool. Has a good vibe to it. Not that I understand the words, but I like it nevertheless”.

Another individual wrote, “Driving my car in the middle of the town with this on. Quite peaceful during traffic. Full Volume”.

“Your music, at certain points, hits trigger points in my mind and soul. I must dive deep to reach the spiritual connection and universal energy of your music. Thanks for creating such a genius,” read one comment under the post.

For more tunes by Akasaka be sure to check out this Twitter account where he regularly releases information on how to listen to different chants.

What are your thoughts on this recording and Akasaka’s Heart Sutra?