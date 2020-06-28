Sections
Home / It's Viral / This caracal wants to shower some love, its companion isn’t impressed. Watch

This caracal wants to shower some love, its companion isn’t impressed. Watch

The video of the caracals are a delightful watch.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:10 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the two caracals. (Facebook/@Wild Cat Conservation Centre)

This is a video you’ll relate to if you are someone who loves showering the other with hugs and kisses. This is also a video you’ll relate to if you’re some who doesn’t particularly like being hugged. Whichever you may prefer, chances are you’ll relate to at least one of the caracals in the video.

Shared on Facebook by Wild Cat Conservation Centre about a month ago and then recently by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter, the video is a delightful watch.

If you’re wondering what are caracals, they’re medium-size wildcats, reports National Geographic. They generally have a tawny or reddish gold coat with a white chin, throat, and underside. Also, the large pointy ears are the trademark of the species.

The video shared on social media shows the interaction between two caracals. The clip opens with one of the caracals flooding the other with endless hugs and kisses. What makes the whole interaction even funnier is the reaction of the other animal.



Take a look and you’ll understand what makes this video so entertaining.

Both the posts received tons of comments from the people. While some could relate to the animals, others were just happy to see the clip.

“That little push away, I can totally relate,” wrote a Facebook user. “Stop it! I’m trying to look good! The hoomans have the camera out!” expressed another while trying to guess the unimpressed caracal’s perspective. “Out of my space will you!!” wrote a third.

There were many who wrote that the video is absolutely adorable and we think that too.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | If you love showing affection then this dog video will speak to your soul. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Summer may decide fate of leading shots in vaccine race
Jun 28, 2020 19:48 IST
‘Real match winner’: Younis Khan heaps praise on England fast bowler
Jun 28, 2020 19:46 IST
Nana Patekar visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna
Jun 28, 2020 19:48 IST
Ludhiana firm’s director booked for raping employee for seven years
Jun 28, 2020 19:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.