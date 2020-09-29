Sections
This cat and dog ‘wrestling’ montage may remind you of the Rocky film series for a special reason

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:20 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat and a dog. (Instagram/@purrasicduck)

Some of you may remember the famous American film series Rocky. The six films in the series follow the life and boxing career of the main character named Rocky Balboa. Now, get ready to see a pets version of the epic wrestling montages that are almost synonymous to the franchise. Even if you aren’t familiar with the franchise, this video featuring a cat and a dog is so entertaining that it will probably keep you captivated nonetheless.

This clip was shared on a cat named Duck’s Instagram account on September 28. “Commence epic wrestling montage,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording is a compilation of scenes of Duck, a two-legged feline who is a ‘self-proclaimed lady catosaur’, fighting with her pet brother, a black-furred pooch. The clip is set to the famous song Eye of the Tiger by the American rock band Survivor, which only adds to the Rocky references. Check out the great wrestling matches below:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this share has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The post currently has nearly 11,500 likes and many appreciative comments.



Here are some supportive words that Instagram users left under the video. One person said, “Oh, this is hilarious,” and we cannot say we disagree.

Another individual wrote, “Noone can win over Duck”. “OMG such love,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Just lovely”. Now that is a claim we wholeheartedly agree with. Another Instagram user declared, “Go go go Duck”.

“Hilarious,” read one comment under this Instagram post.

What are your thoughts on this post? Who were you rooting for throughout this video?

